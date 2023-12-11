SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) — Residents in Santa Teresa and Sunland Park recently received no-consumption warnings for their water. Now, their congressional representative is hoping to prevent similar issues in the future.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent water contamination. This meeting is not just a response to a crisis but a proactive step towards ensuring that such lapses in safety and communication do not happen again,” U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) said in a press release. “The residents of southern Doña Ana County deserve transparent, timely information and most importantly, consistent access to safe drinking water. Working with local leaders, we are committed to addressing the immediate needs and implementing long-term strategies that safeguard our community’s most vital resource.”

For several days in early December, residents were being told to avoid using their water. A pump at the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) had issues that raised pH levels in the supply.

To address the issues, Vasquez met with CRRUA leaders in Santa Teresa on Friday, December 8. Following the meeting, Doña Ana County Commissioner Susana Chaparro said, “The local officials would work together to improve our overall system and we would be addressing concerns when we have a complete report so that residents’ concerns can be addressed.”