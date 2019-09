RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - The metro area is preparing for a presidential visit Monday as President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in Rio Rancho. President Trump is expected to touch down at the Sunport just before 6 p.m. He lost the state by a few points in 2016 and now he's hoping to flip it back to red.

People from across the state have made the trip to Rio Rancho to see the president Monday. This is Trump's first visit to New Mexico as president. Trump's campaign and the Republican Party of New Mexico both say the state could be a big contender in the 2020 election after he lost the state in 2016.