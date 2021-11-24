Kirtland AFB completes Coalition Virtual Flag exercises

1003- Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG exercise 22-1 provided the unique U.S. Space Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and four partner nations’ forces to train in a complex and integrated live-virtual-constructive training exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 24 – Nov. 5, 2021. CVFs are designed to build and maintain joint and coalition partnerships between the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada by focusing on planning, executing, and debriefing a multitude of mission sets in air, space, surface, and cyber domains. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blacking out monitor screens and security badges.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley) | Image courtesy USAF

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base recently wrapped up one of its largest virtual training events. Coalition Virtual Flag exercises stimulating realistic engagement well held from October 24 through November 5.

According to a news release, the operation trained over 344 participants, 200 joint and 144 coalition warfighters, and accomplished over 6,461 joint training events for 67 units using seven networks and 23 different systems connected at 29 sites across the world from places like the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Each one was tailored to test the troops’ skills and develop new techniques and procedures.