Justice Judith Nakamura to retire Dec. 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Judith Nakamura is resuming her plans to step away from the bench. The University of New Mexico Law School, which oversees judicial vacancies, announced Thursday that Justice Nakamura will retire on December 1.

She was set to retire in August but postponed that decision after learning the Public Employees Retirement Association required her to stay on until later this year. She spent five years on the state’s highest court. The governor will appoint a replacement, who then must run in the following election.

