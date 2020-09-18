Justice Judith Nakamura to retire Dec. 1

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Judith Nakamura is resuming her plans to step away from the bench. The University of New Mexico Law School, which oversees judicial vacancies, announced Thursday that Justice Nakamura will retire on December 1.

She was set to retire in August but postponed that decision after learning the Public Employees Retirement Association required her to stay on until later this year. She spent five years on the state’s highest court. The governor will appoint a replacement, who then must run in the following election.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss