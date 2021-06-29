Judicial Compensation Commission to review 3.5% salary increase for judges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico judges will be getting a pay raise. A 5.3% salary increase was recommended by the state’s judicial compensation then approved by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by the governor.

The New Mexico Judicial Compensation Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 to consider recommendations to the 2022 Legislature for the possible salary increase. The meeting will be available to view on the New Mexico Courts YouTube Channel.

According to a press release from the State of New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, the six-member commission is required to annually recommend a judicial pay plan to the Legislative Finance Committee and the Department of Finance and Administration. The Office states that in previous reports the commission determined that increased salaries are needed to help recruit and retain judges in New Mexico.

The Office of the Courts cites an annual survey by the National Center for State Courts that reports New Mexico judges are among the lowers paid in the nation.

The raise will go into effect on July 1 and will make the annual salary for a district court judge in New Mexico $138,438 while the salary of a state Supreme Court justice will be $153,394.