Judge orders Edgewood Mayor John Bassett removed from office

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mayor, who violated nepotism laws, will be removed from office. Last week, a district court judge ruled that Edgewood Mayor John Bassett violated the town’s nepotism ordinance by appointing his first cousin to the city’s planning and zoning commission in 2016 when he was elected.

On Thursday, Judge Maria Sanchez Gagne ordered that Bassett be removed from office by Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The rest of the town’s government will run the town’s operations until they can appoint a new leader. Bassett may also face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

