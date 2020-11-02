Judge orders Edgewood Mayor John Bassett removed from office

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mayor, who violated nepotism laws, will be removed from office. Last week, a district court judge ruled that Edgewood Mayor John Bassett violated the town’s nepotism ordinance by appointing his first cousin to the city’s planning and zoning commission in 2016 when he was elected.

On Thursday, Judge Maria Sanchez Gagne ordered that Bassett be removed from office by Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The rest of the town’s government will run the town’s operations until they can appoint a new leader. Bassett may also face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss