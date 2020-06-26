Jill Biden: Joe committed to winning New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is up for grabs come November and both presidential candidates say they want it. In a virtual fundraiser held on Thursday, June 25, by U.S. Senator Tom Udall and U.S. Representative Deb Haaland, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports Jill Biden touted her husband Joe’s desire to win over New Mexico.

She stated that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is committed to investing in clean energy as well as affordable healthcare. The Santa Fe New Mexican states that New Mexico would be critical in Biden heading to the White House.

Biden’s campaign efforts come as the Trump campaign tries to flip the state which historically votes blue.

