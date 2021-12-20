IRS reminding New Mexicans they can use special tax provisions to lower tax bill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding New Mexicans they can use a special tax provision to lower their 2021 federal tax bill. The provision allows married couples filing jointly to deduct up to $600 if cash donations while individuals can deduct $300 if they donate cash to qualifying charity.

The provision also allows limited deductions instead of having to itemize each donation on the return. Donations must be made by December 31. According to a news release from the IRS, cash contributions include those made by check, credit card or debit card as well as amounts incurred by an individual for unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses in connection with their volunteer services to a qualifying charitable organization. The news release states that cash contributions don’t include the value of volunteer services, securities, household items or other property.

For more information, visit irs.gov/charities-non-profits/tax-exempt-organization-search.