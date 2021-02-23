WATCH LIVE: Interior secretary nominee Haaland to testify at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE)- The Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources will hold a hearing at 7:30 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to consider the nomination of Deb Haaland to be the Secretary of the Interior. KRQE News 13 will stream the hearing live on this page.

If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency in U.S. history. Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.

The committee states that due to guidance, Senate office buildings are not open to the public except for official business visitors and in-person visitors can’t be accommodated at this hearing.

A press release states that members of the committee can participate in-person or online and the committee will follow guidelines developed in order to protect the health of members, staff, and the public. Six-foot social distance spacing will be maintained in the hearing room.