WATCH LIVE: Interior secretary nominee Haaland enters day two of confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE)-  Interior secretary nominee Rep. Deb Haaland will enter day two of her confirmation hearing with the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 24. KRQE News 13 will stream the hearing live on this page.

During day one of the hearing on Tuesday, Haaland was questioned by lawmakers who asked about oil and gas production as well as her comments on climate change. New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich introduced Haaland and in her opening statement, she urged moving forward on oil, gas, and clean energy in a bipartisan manner.

Haaland would be in charge of the country’s natural resources including oil and gas drilling, as well as managing one-fifth of the land in the U.S. — including tribal lands. If confirmed, Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency in U.S. history. 

