NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Deb Haaland has won a lawsuit against a couple from Texas who sought to challenge the federal law requiring Native American kids in adoption to be placed with Native families when possible. After reaching the U.S. Supreme Court, the longstanding Indian Child Welfare Act will continue to stand.

The Indian Child Welfare Act dates back to 1978. It came from a concern that too many Native American children were ending up in non-Native families via foster and adoption programs. Supporters in Congress argued that “there is no resource that is more vital to the continued existence and integrity of Indian tribes than their children.”

Dr. Jennifer Brackeen and Chad Brackeen, a Texas couple who tried to adopt a Navajo child, were “dismayed” when a Texas court decided to place the child with someone in New Mexico in 2017, according to reporting by the Texas Tribune. The Texas couple eventually challenged the federal law that had limited their ability to adopt.

The Texas family and their lawyers argued that the federal law violated the “nondelegation doctrine,” the idea that the U.S. Constitution implies that only Congress can make laws and legislation. The argument was that by allowing tribal members to help decide where Native children end up, the federal law violated the U.S. Constitution. The Texas couple also challenged the federal law in other ways as well by arguing, for example, that the law uses racial classifications that unlawfully prevent non-Native families from adopting Native children.

The case ended up being about more than just adoption. At its core, the case also challenged the classification of Native American tribes, potentially threatening a wide range of existing treaties and rights, according to Robert Miller, a law professor quoted in the New York Times.

But now, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to uphold a lower court’s decision to rule that the federal law does not violate the U.S. Constitution as argued. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet secretary position in the U.S. government, called the court’s decision a “welcome affirmation.”

“For nearly two centuries, federal policies promoted the forced removal of Indian children from their families and communities through boarding schools, foster care, and adoption,” Haaland said in a news release. “Those policies were a targeted attack on the existence of Tribes, and they inflicted trauma on children, families, and communities that people continue to feel today. Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act in 1978 to put an end to those policies. The Act ensured that the United States’ new policy would be to meet its legal and moral obligation to protect Indian children and families, and safeguard the future of Indian Tribes.”

Following the Supreme Court decision, others, such as U.S. Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, reaffirmed their commitment to try to keep Native families together.

“The Justice Department is committed to honoring Tribal sovereignty and protecting Indian children and families,” Garland said in a press release. “The Justice Department vigorously defended the statute before the Supreme Court and will continue to support the Indian Child Welfare Act and do everything in our power to protect Tribal communities and affirm Tribal sovereignty.”

While most of the justices on the Supreme Court were in agreement, two dissented. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. disagreed with the majority opinion.

Alito argued the federal law “treads on the States’ authority over family law” and Thomas, in his dissenting opinion, wrote: “The majority and respondents (of the Supreme Court) gesture to a smorgasbord of constitutional hooks to support ICWA [the federal law]; not one of them

works.”