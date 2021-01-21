Interior nominee Haaland brings Indigenous style to Capitol

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Social media is still buzzing about Congresswoman Deb Haaland’s inaugural outfit. The cabinet nominee wore a sacred and colorful skirt paired with traditional boots and jewelry to represent her Native American culture.

Haaland is from the Laguna Pueblo and could become the first Native American to serve in a cabinet position. Meanwhile, animators from the Cartoon Network took to social media to congratulate Haaland on her nomination by posting a cartoon of her as a Powerpuff Girl.

