Inspector General investigates Senior Affairs supervisor over alleged abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A supervisor no longer works for the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Senior Affairs. The Inspector-General released an investigation into allegations that include threatening employees and questionable spending.

The human resources director with the city said he couldn’t say the supervisor’s name or a timeline on when these allegations happened. But said the individual is no longer working with the city.

“We took swift and appropriate action to resolve the issue, the employee is no longer employed with the City of Albuquerque,” said Anthony Romero, Director of Human Resources, CABQ.

The report also didn’t name the supervisor despite being a public employee. He’s accused of saying comments that were threatening and discriminatory toward employees, which created a culture of fear and intimidation. One allegation mentioned the supervisor threatened to kill a female co-worker and made a gesture of holding an assault rifle. Albuquerque Police are still investigating that incident to possibly bring criminal charges.

The report also said the OIG reviewed emails to and from the supervisor that used profanity and had negative references about other staff. The report continues saying the emails had inappropriate topics that included talk of bubble baths and alcohol.

“We definitely don’t agree that any of that type of behavior should be taking place in the workplace,” said Romero.

In addition to the inappropriate behavior. The report states that the supervisor conducted some purchases that exceeded the amount allowed throughout the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2020 with a procurement card.

The report states P-cards are typically used for small purchases of less than $1,000 per transaction. It didn’t say what exactly was purchased, but the report did mention that some of the purchases included gutters and installation. The report also didn’t say if any of the purchases were illegal.

According to the report, the city has established a new system of inventory with updated procedures and staff training to improve accountability and P-card usage.