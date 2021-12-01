Incoming city councilor asking to be sworn in now

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An incoming city councilor is asking to take his post now. Louie Sanchez beat incumbent city councilor, Lan Sena, in the race for District 1 seat. He is now calling on Ethan Watson to swear him in immediately.

Story continues below

Sena was appointed to the seat after the death of Councilor Ken Sanchez. Louie is now claiming the city charter calls on the elected officials to fill the remaining term. However, the city clerk disagrees saying Louie will be sworn in on January 1 saying, in part the secretary of state has not certified the election.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES