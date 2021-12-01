Incoming city councilor asking to be sworn in now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An incoming city councilor is asking to take his post now. Louie Sanchez beat incumbent city councilor, Lan Sena, in the race for District 1 seat. He is now calling on Ethan Watson to swear him in immediately.

Sena was appointed to the seat after the death of Councilor Ken Sanchez. Louie is now claiming the city charter calls on the elected officials to fill the remaining term. However, the city clerk disagrees saying Louie will be sworn in on January 1 saying, in part the secretary of state has not certified the election.