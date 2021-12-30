Inauguration Ceremony for mayor, new city councilors closed to the public

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Inauguration Ceremony for the mayor and new city councilors will now be closed to the public.

Story continues below

Mayor Tim Keller, Councilor Klarissa Pena along with Councilors-Elect Louie Sanchez, Dan Lewis, Tammy Fiebelkorn, and Renee Grout will be sworn in on Saturday, January 1 at 3:30 p.m. As COVID-19 cases rise, the city has decided to make the event private. The public is still invited to watch the ceremony online.

To watch the virtual ceremony, visit youtube.com/watch?v=EbgQ5835qrQ&ab_channel=OneAlbuquerqueMediaGOV-TV16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES