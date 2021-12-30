Inauguration Ceremony for mayor, new city councilors closed to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of speeding and fatally killing a mom of three will stay behind bars until trial. Judge Cindy Leos said the community is often 'fixated' on the number of homicides in Albuquerque, while reckless driving can be an overlooked danger. She ruled to keep 19-year-old Jesus Ramirez Olivas in jail until trial with no conditions of release.

"I have absolutely no faith that Mr. Ramirez Olivas will follow the rules of the road. I have no faith that he'll follow the order of the court," said Judge Leos. "He poses an incredible danger to our community and I do think he would do it again if he were released. The motion's granted."