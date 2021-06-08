Improvements to be made to Wells Park neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work is underway to make major improvements to one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. Four million dollars will go to adding 52 new street lights in the Wells Park Neighborhood. While $3 million will go toward making the sidewalk ADA compliant. This comes after the city released a survey revealing some major issues.

“So as you walk through the area there are areas where the sidewalks are either folding or buckling or there is no sidewalk or they’re cracked beyond repair we hope to get as many of the 6,000 feet repaired as we possibly can,” said Pat Montoya, director of Municipal Development.

There are also 28 intersections with inadequate lighting. Work on installing the lights is expected to be complete by the end of the month. According to a news release from the city, the report details the following projects in the neighborhood: