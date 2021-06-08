Improvements to be made to Wells Park neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work is underway to make major improvements to one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. Four million dollars will go to adding 52 new street lights in the Wells Park Neighborhood. While $3 million will go toward making the sidewalk ADA compliant. This comes after the city released a survey revealing some major issues.
“So as you walk through the area there are areas where the sidewalks are either folding or buckling or there is no sidewalk or they’re cracked beyond repair we hope to get as many of the 6,000 feet repaired as we possibly can,” said Pat Montoya, director of Municipal Development.
There are also 28 intersections with inadequate lighting. Work on installing the lights is expected to be complete by the end of the month. According to a news release from the city, the report details the following projects in the neighborhood:
- The acquisition of the 2.2-acre Walker Property, and earmarking $4 million in the 2021 GO Bond to create a new park in the neighborhood. Planning and design in collaboration with residents is underway.
- At Coronado Park; the installation of a portable restroom and handwash station, new lights, fencing, and sidewalk. A program to regularly clean the park, pickup debris left by encampments, and conduct outreach to unhoused individuals living in the park.
- Providing a prompt and coordinated response to encampments on public property, led by FCS.
- New APD bike patrol units for the Wells Park neighborhood.
- An APD Crime Prevention review of Coronado park with a corrective action plan being implemented.
- Providing portable public restrooms at four locations in the neighborhood in addition to Coronado Park.
- Addition of a sharps container at the Wells Park Community center, and training for staff on safe needle pick-up and disposal.
- Continuing support for HopeWorks’ “Street Sweeper” program, which employs individuals to conduct regular clean up on neighborhood streets, sidewalks, and public rights-of-way.