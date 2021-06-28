Improvements made to Wilson Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque park looks a bit different after the city’s latest rounds of improvements. Community and city officials gathered at Wilson Park off San Pedro and Anderson Monday. A string of recent improvements includes more grass to the open space.

There is now an entirely new playground. They redid the tennis courts between the park and Wilson Middle School. They also renovated the pool and built a new splash pad. “Just across the fence is Wilson Middle School, Holy Ghost across the street, and now the new Charter School right here next door. These kids need fun places for activities, for after school programs, for athletics during the day. And we wanted to make a park that was worthy of this neighborhood,” said Pat Davis, city councilor for District 6.

In all, the improvements cost $1.6 million.