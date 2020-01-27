Immigrant workers to rally for pro-worker legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators will gather at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe in support of pro-immigrant legislation on Monday. Civil rights activists say they’ll be at the Capitol in support of legislation aimed at leveling the playing field for immigrant and working families.

Several pieces of legislation are on the table including a bill to fund more wage-theft investigations and one to expand a tax credit for low wage workers. The rally, organized by Somos Un Pueblo Unido will begin on Monday around 1 p.m.