Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Immigrant workers to rally for pro-worker legislation

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators will gather at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe in support of pro-immigrant legislation on Monday. Civil rights activists say they’ll be at the Capitol in support of legislation aimed at leveling the playing field for immigrant and working families.

Several pieces of legislation are on the table including a bill to fund more wage-theft investigations and one to expand a tax credit for low wage workers. The rally, organized by Somos Un Pueblo Unido will begin on Monday around 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞