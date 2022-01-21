Human Services Department to launch new online portal this fall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This fall, the State Human Services Department will launch a new online portal that is intended to direct New Mexicans to all types of health and human services. In a news release, HSD states that the portal is the next move in developing a mobile-friendly website and application process allowing the public to make the process for determining eligibility and enrollment for services including Medicaid, behavioral health, child support, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Additionally, the portal will reportedly create an entry point for those in need of help with services administered by other state agencies like child care assistance and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

According to the department, the portal will make applying and renewing for health and human services benefits easier while also providing customers with personalized information about their program enrollment, information and details about their benefits, application assistance, and referrals across agencies.

HSD states the new portal is expected to launch in November.