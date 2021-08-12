How much will NM get from the infrastructure bill?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re getting an idea of how New Mexico would benefit from an infrastructure bill that recently cleared the Senate. Over five years, the state is expected to receive $2.5 billion for highway projects and $225 million for bridge replacement and repair.

Another $336 million would go to public transit. The bill also includes funding for high-speed internet, clean drinking water projects, and electric charging stations. The infrastructure bill passed the Senate this week by a 69-30 margin. It still needs approval in the House.