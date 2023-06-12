ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer just started, but there’s an election right around the corner which could shake up Albuquerque’s political balance of power. Three of four incumbent city councilors aren’t running for reelection, and it might affect the mayor’s ambitions.

News 13 spoke with two of those councilors – one who’s trying to stay, and the other who’s on the way out. Out of the city councilors who aren’t coming back, there are two Democrats and one Republican on a council that’s increasingly become conservative.

“Four seats are open, including your own. How are you feeling right now?” asked News 13’s Natalie Wadas to Albuquerque City Council President Pat Davis.

“I’m ready to be done!” Davis said with a laugh. Representing Nob Hill and the International District for the past eight years, Pat Davis is one of four councilors whose seat is on the ballot in November. He’s one of the three incumbents not seeking reelection.

Districts covering downtown, the northeast, Nob Hill, and the Foothills are all up for grabs. “City Council changes every two years. Right now, we have a majority of Democrats, but just barely. But really, a lot of folks look at it and say we really have more conservative voices on the city council right now than liberal ones,” Davis says.

Davis knows it’s a big flip from just a few years ago: “I think the person who cares the most is the mayor because when he came to office in his first term, there was a super-majority of Democrats – mostly progressive liberal folks who were sort of in alignment with the mayor’s agenda. Now, we’ve seen this influx of conservative voices who are a lot more critical of the mayor and want to see more done; and in a different way.”

Davis predicts the mayor will get more involved this election cycle, seeing as the makeup of the council could make or break his agenda – especially since District One represented by Louis Sanchez on the west side has skewed more conservative over the years.

“The folks who think the city is going in the wrong direction are already rallying and turning the mayor into the point of the race: a referendum on the mayor,” Davis says. He predicts the downtown council district which Councilor Isaac Benton is leaving will be the one to watch.

“Could it go much more conservative?” Davis asks. Northeast Councilor Brook Bassan is the only incumbent looking for another term. She thinks the current city council is politically balanced.

“I’m really truly a fan of knowing that nothing good is going to happen if we’re too extreme,” Bassan says, “It is, to me, a little bit more dynamic and a little bit bolder for the City of Albuquerque to see that there will be a guarantee of three seats changed in this next coming election.”

“People need to care if they want to see the change that they desire in Albuquerque, and they need to be involved,” Bassan says.

Voters will pick their candidates on November 7. In order to win without going to a December runoff, a candidate must earn more than 50% of the vote in their district. There’s a chance a few of the races could go to December runoffs – the Downtown and Nob Hill Districts have three and six candidates running, respectively.