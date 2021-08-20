House Speaker, governor send letter to president regarding Afghan refugees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have tracked down the first Asian giant hornet nest of the year in Washington, days after a live hornet was reported at a rural property. The nest was found Thursday morning about a quarter-mile from where a resident reported the sighting on Aug. 11 in a rural area east of Blaine, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, which helped in the search.

In the week that followed the sighting, Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) staff caught and tagged three of the invasive pests with trackers. They then released them in the hopes that the hornets would lead them back to their nest. Officials said one hornet slipped out of the tracking device and another hornet was never found. But the third hornet was the key to finding the nest.