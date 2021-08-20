House Speaker, governor send letter to president regarding Afghan refugees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Speaker of the House Brian Egolf sent a letter to the president Friday saying New Mexico’s ready to welcome Afghan refugees. The lawmakers say they want to keep in contact with the White House as plans develop to take any refugees in.
Story continues below
- Crime: Four APD officers recovering, one in critical condition following NE robbery, shooting
- Education: PED changing COVID-19 protocols
- COVID Update: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 19 de Agosto 2021
- Entertainment: Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic