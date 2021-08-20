House Speaker, governor send letter to president regarding Afghan refugees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Speaker of the House Brian Egolf sent a letter to the president Friday saying New Mexico’s ready to welcome Afghan refugees. The lawmakers say they want to keep in contact with the White House as plans develop to take any refugees in.

