House Republicans make t-shirts expressing frustration over session

With two weeks left of the legislative session, things are heating up and some lawmakers are expressing their frustration. In fact, some are even wearing their frustration.

Last week, House Republicans say they got a few t-shirts that say ‘Not My New Mexico’ to show their feelings toward this session. On the back, it even calls out a few bills they’re strongly against.

“The hashtag, the idea that you’re trying to send a message to the people of New Mexico I think is important. I mean, it’s fun because it’s a t-shirt but it’s also saying something to our residents that things are changing in a quick fashion,” Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, R-Los Lunas, said.

The t-shirt is similar to a band’s tour shirt, saying it’s the ‘2019 Radical Democrat Tour’ and lists several bills they’re against. For instance, coining House Bill 90 the ‘Killing Grandma’ legislation as a jab at the ‘End of Life Act,’ which would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives.

Another featured bill is House Bill 57, which would allow convicted felons to vote after they finish their sentencing.

House Democrats say they wish House Republicans put their efforts into legislation, not creating t-shirts.

“It’s a bunch of misconceptions. For example, the very first item on that t-shirt is a 10-cent gas tax increase in House Bill 6. That is a lie. There is not a gas tax increase in HB 6, which passed the House floor on Friday, so it makes me wonder where they’re getting their information and gathering their facts. But clearly, these are alternative facts,” Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, said.

House Republicans have made it known that they’re frustrated at how quickly some bills have passed, including some high profile ones like decriminalizing abortion, along with a few gun bills that are making their way closer to the governor’s desk.

The shirts won’t be for sale. House Republicans say they only have enough for each House Republican member.

House Republicans will not be wearing the shirts during the floor session because the legislative dress code does not allow it.