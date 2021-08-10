House Democrats pick Javier Martinez as new majority leader

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque state lawmaker Javier Martínez will step into the key leadership position left vacant by former representative Sheryl William Stapleton. The former House Majority floor leader stepped down last month amid a criminal investigation into corruption claims against her.

Tuesday night, House Democrats announced Martinez will take over that role which is the number two position in the House, after the House speaker. Martinez has represented downtown, Old Town and parts of the North Valley since 2015. He is most recently known for sponsoring legislation that legalized adult-use cannabis in New Mexico as well as legislation promoting early childhood education.

“I am honored and humbled that my colleagues have put their faith in me and selected me to serve as their new Majority Floor Leader,” said Rep. Martínez in a news release. “As a first-generation American, raised in New Mexico, I know the unique strengths of our communities and the challenges they face. I look forward to the increased responsibility and opportunity of this role to move our caucus, legislature, and state forward in a way that’s truly representative of New Mexico’s diverse communities.”