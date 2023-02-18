NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a joint resolution that would open primary elections in the state.

It proposes an amendment of article seven of the state constitution.

It would do two things if signed into law:

1. Allow voters, regardless of political affiliation, to vote in the primary election of their choice if the election is funded by taxpayer money.

2. It would give political parties the option of only allowing party members to vote in their primary if the party pays the costs of that process.

Right now, roughly 23% of eligible voters are allowed to vote in the primaries. Their live feed went down as they were discussing the resolution, and when it came back, they were discussing another bill.

KRQE reached for more information from the Roundhouse and was told they didn’t have quorum to vote on it.