ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – it’s been an eyesore for years, now the city wants to spruce things up while also helping with other city projects. The residents in the area feel Geneiva’s Arroyo needs that facelift but will also help bring more life to the area.

“Something peaceful for the neighborhood to use open space and that’s essentially the plan,” said Isabel Cabrera, a resident of the neighborhood and president of the neighborhood association.

Right now, it’s a half-mile of dirt and goat heads used to divert water when it rains.

Neighbors and the city want to make it more than that. “It’s definitely a big improvement for the area. I think with open space with dirt, it’s just not productive,” Cabrera said.

The project would connect Buena Vista and University, just behind the UNM sports complex and Lowel Elementary school.

The city wants to know what neighbors want. They say they can do a lot despite a storm drain being there.

“Things like a multi-use trail for like walkers, joggers, bikers – some groves of trees where we can fit them that’s not interfering with the storm drain,” said Amy Bell, an architect with Groundwork’s Studios. Groundworks has partnered with the city on the project.

The city is hopeful that this project would fit in with the metropolitan redevelopment area plan that’s been going on since 2010.

City leaders say that it’s been the residents who have been pushing for this change and they just want to help. City Councilor Isaac Benton said, “I think the community has always been really amenable to the project because it really was their idea in the first place.”

Currently, the design is up in the air. Groundworks Studios says they will have more complete plans by the spring.

Residents are happy and say this greenery would also deter crime from the area which they believe is a plus for Albuquerque. “These open areas attract illegal dumping. A lot of folks hangout in different criminal activity situations,” said Cabrera

The city held a public meeting earlier this week and will have one in the future.

They say that the funding for this project will probably come from a future legislative session this year, so construction could take place sometime in 2023.