Herrell leads effort to keep border authority in place

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is urging the Biden Administration not to end a Trump-era immigration policy. Recent reports say President Biden is considering ending Title 42 which is a public health order allowing border officials to turn away migrant families.

Herrell and representatives from other border states sent a letter to the secretaries of Homeland Security and the CDC. The letter said if Title 42 is lifted, they worry a surge of illegal immigration will hit our border.

Earlier this week, Herrell invited Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with border communities in New Mexico to see the impact of immigration. Harris is scheduled to visit El Paso on Friday. Herrell represents New Mexico’s Second Congressional District which includes nearly 180 miles of the U.S. and Mexico border.

Just last week, Herrell introduced two new bills addressing illegal immigration and its impact on border communities. According to a press release, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Criminal Act would require background checks on all illegal immigrants who are detained in the U.S. and would prevent their release prior to the completion of their immigration case if they have any criminal convictions, terrorism, cartel or gang affiliations, or can’t be properly vetted.