Hearing to consider nomination of Haaland to be Secretary of the Interior

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the Biden administration’s nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – The Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources will hold a hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. to consider the nomination of Debra Haaland to be the Secretary of the Interior. According to the committee, the hearing will be streamed live on the committee’s website.

A press release states that members of the committee can participate in-person or online and the committee will follow guidelines developed in order to protect the health of members, staff, and the public. Six-foot social distance spacing will be maintained in the hearing room.

The committee states that due to guidance, Senate office buildings are not open to the public except for official business visitors and in-person visitors can’t be accommodated at this hearing.