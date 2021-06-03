Half of Bernalillo Co. employees still working from home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County says about half of its employees are still working from home. “Because we’re still protecting our employees and protecting the public during the pandemic. but also with 2020 and what happened with things being closed down, we took the opportunity to make the move to our new building. So, a lot of that is people are in flux because they don’t have an office to go back to,” said Tom Thorpe, communications administrator for Bernalillo County.

At a recent meeting, county commissioners approved the sale of the Assessor’s Office. The county’s new headquarters, Alvarado Square, is not set to be open until August 16. However, the county insists all services are up and running; Many are by appointment.