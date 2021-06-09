Group threatens to sue over management plans for endangered birds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An environmental group is threatening a lawsuit over the management of the Rio Grande. WildEarth Guardians said U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Bureau of Reclamation, the state, and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District aren’t doing enough to address low water levels.

The group claims the river flow is 44% below average and is putting several kinds of fish and birds in danger. It has sent a notice to those agencies saying they will sue in 60 days if they don’t reassess their management plan.

