NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal advocates are discussing their decision to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its designated habitat for the Mexican gray wolf. “We’re as sick as anybody of having to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service over this rule. We would like them to just do the right thing. And so, you know, we believe that there’s some real legal vulnerabilities. There’s some real problems with what they’ve done here,” said Greta Anderson, Deputy Director of the Western Watersheds Project.

The lawsuit calls for the government to expand the wolf’s habitat north of I-40. Right now, they’re only in the far southwest corner of the state. The federal government says the rule is a balance between wolf preservation and protecting livestock, but advocates say that area is too small.

“As soon as they cross I-40, because of the management role, a lot of times, the US Fish and Wildlife Service is pressured to go and get them and bring them back. I don’t think we have to do anything. I think we just have to let them run,” said Anderson.

Advocates say a larger habitat area will promote genetic diversity among the pack.