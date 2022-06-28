NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Otero County commissioner convicted for his role in the January 6th capitol riot is now at the center of a lawsuit. It was filed by a group of New Mexicans trying to make sure he never runs for political office in the state again.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was eventually convicted of a misdemeanor for entering capitol grounds. Despite the conviction, Griffin has kept his seat on the Otero County Commission.

His term is up at the end of the year, and he’s said he will not run for re-election stating that he’s lost faith in the political system. But now, a group of New Mexico residents wants to be sure he can never run for public office in the state again.

They’ve filed a lawsuit in Santa Fe County District Court asking that Griffin be recalled from his current commission seat. Christopher Dodd, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs says a hearing for the suit is scheduled for August.

According to the agenda for the Otero County Commission’s meeting this Friday. They’ll be discussing and considering approval of Griffin’s legal representation. KRQE News 13 reached out to the commissioners, including Griffin, but was unable to reach anyone.