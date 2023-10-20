NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the groups suing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham over her controversial gun order is challenging a judge’s decision to let the order stand. Earlier this month, a judge ruled in favor of Governor Lujan Grisham allowing enforcement of her order prohibiting guns at Bernalillo County public parks and playgrounds.

The ruling denied a preliminary injunction that groups suing over the order were pushing for. One of those groups, We The Patriots USA is now appealing the judge’s decision.