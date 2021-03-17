Groundbreaking begins on Westside Boulevard expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is officially underway to expand a busy road on Albuquerque’s westside. Back in 2019, voters approved $5 million for Westside Boulevard between Golf Course and 528.

Albuquerque City Councilor Cynthia Borrego spoke with KRQE News 13 back when the expansion was proposed about what it would entail. “The five million will expand the roadway to four lanes, two in each direction. We’ll have some retaining walls, and some walkways, and some bicycle lanes,” said Borrego.

The project will likely take a year to finish.