NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Things got ugly at the Otero County Commission meeting Thursday when Couy Griffin faced off with the woman appointed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to replace him. “Evening, morning, commissioners. Couy Griffin – duly elected and legitimate county commissioner of District 2. As well as founder of Cowboys For Trump, and I’d like to just start out by saying, looking up here at you, Stephanie, in this seat, is a total disgrace,” Griffin said.

That face-off between Griffin and Stephanie DuBois, who’s been in the seat since October, just a month after a judge ruled Griffin could no longer hold office because of his involvement in the January 6 Capitol assault.

Griffin continued. “So the governor, out of her spite; out of the governor’s spite for the people of Otero County and me, they appointed somebody who had lost seven times,” he said.

“But I’m not a criminal,” DuBois answered back.

“The people of Otero County did not want you to be their representative and now you’ve lost eight times, from two days ago,” Griffin said. “You’ve lost for the eighth time and you’re putting stuff on the agenda.. You’re not a voice of the people of Otero County.”

The commission chair ended up clearing the room while everyone cooled down and things became much more civil. “Stephanie, I am sorry. Perhaps you felt part of the burn I have the last few years up there because this is the way you all have treated me,” Griffin said.

“I am sorry for my behavior,” answered DuBois.

Griffin is appealing the judge’s ruling barring him from office.