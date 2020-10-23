Grant to support gun prosecutions in Albuquerque

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local District Attorney’s Office is getting help to stop gun-related crimes. The Department of Justice awarded more than $278,000 in grants to hire a special prosecutor to prosecute federal firearms cases in the 13th Judicial District. That includes Valencia, Sandoval, and Cibola counties. It’s part of Operation Legend. The sentences for gun crimes in federal court are much longer than in district court.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss