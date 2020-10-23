ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local District Attorney’s Office is getting help to stop gun-related crimes. The Department of Justice awarded more than $278,000 in grants to hire a special prosecutor to prosecute federal firearms cases in the 13th Judicial District. That includes Valencia, Sandoval, and Cibola counties. It’s part of Operation Legend. The sentences for gun crimes in federal court are much longer than in district court.
Latest Local News
- Grant to support gun prosecutions in Albuquerque
- APD releases data on use-of-force events
- Create spooky STEM science projects at home this Halloween
- Water Authority highlights water conservation amid drought
- Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast