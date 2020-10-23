Grant to support gun prosecutions in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department will be holding the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park October 31 - this year as a drive-through event with COVID-safe practices in place. Cars will drive from booth to booth for no-contact treat delivery from booths along the route.

Kids and families are encouraged to wear costumes however, the City is requiring that all participants remain in their vehicles, wear face coverings, and comply with the current Public Health Order requirements.