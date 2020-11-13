Governor’s office names Matthew Garcia as chief of staff

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has a new chief of staff. Her office announced Matthew Garcia will replace John Bingaman.

Bingaman, the son of former U.S. Senator Jeff Bingaman, is working with Lujan Grisham on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team. Garcia had worked as general council for the governor’s office and defended the state’s emergency health orders in court.

Latest Politics/Government News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss