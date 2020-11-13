Governor’s office names Matthew Garcia as chief of staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city's priorities for big projects over the next decade cover everything from a museum makeover and widened streets to a new police station. The city unveiled its list of priorities in a planning and zoning meeting Thursday, with $139 million worth of general obligation bond projects that could go to voters next fall.

"What we would really love is to have an ongoing gallery, an interactive area where people at all times can engage in some sort of hands-on activity," Albuquerque Museum Director Andrew Connors explained. The museum has plans to expand its old lobby space into an interactive education center with classrooms for $500,000 from next year's bond election. It's part of $1 million in proposed work at the museum over the next decade.