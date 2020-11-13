Governor’s office names Matthew Garcia as chief of staff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has a new chief of staff. Her office announced Matthew Garcia will replace John Bingaman.
Bingaman, the son of former U.S. Senator Jeff Bingaman, is working with Lujan Grisham on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team. Garcia had worked as general council for the governor’s office and defended the state’s emergency health orders in court.
