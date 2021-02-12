Governors, Lujan Grisham meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met with President Joe Biden and other governors about COVID-19 relief efforts Friday. According to the White House, the meeting with the bipartisan group of governors and mayors will discuss the vital need to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will get more support to their communities and those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
It marks her first trip out of the state since the pandemic began and comes just days after the state ended its quarantine requirements for visitors and residents returning to New Mexico.
The governor’s office says Lujan Grisham will advocate for more federal funds and continued increases in vaccine shipments. Lujan Grisham said earlier that week that the state is pushing for federal approval for mobile clinics that would be capable of administering the vaccine in more remote and underserved parts of the state.
Officials in attendance included:
- Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York
- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico
- Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta, GA
- Mayor Latoya Cantrell, New Orleans, LA
- Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit, MI
- Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami, FL
- Mayor Jeff Williams, Arlington, TX
The Associated Press contributed to this story.