Governor’s executive budget recommendation aims to build onto Early Childhood Education and Care Dept.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recommendation for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department for fiscal year 2023 includes $195 million in general fund spending to establish programs and services that cater to children up to age five. The recommendation also requests $30 million from the Early Childhood Trust Fund to build on the successes in creating a prenatal-to-age-five system of programs and services.

A news release from the ECECD states that the funding is crucial in the department’s priorities to grow investments, advance a diverse, well-compensated, and credentialed workforce, achieve equity, and enhance authentic collaboration.

The proposed budget would allocate $195 million which is $3.3 million more than the current spending level and could include increased support for PreK, child care assistance, and early intervention services.

In the news release, the department highlights the executive budget recommendation funding for the following initiatives as well as expected outcomes: