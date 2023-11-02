ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will renew her controversial public health order aimed at gun violence in Bernalillo County. The governor declared a public health emergency back in September after two children were killed in unrelated shootings.

In an announcement Thursday, the governor’s office said the update orders will not change from prior versions suggesting the ban on guns at parks and playgrounds will remain in effect. Initially, the order banned guns in all public places but the governor later amended it after strong backlash from Second Amendment advocates. There is a looming legal battle over the order in federal court.