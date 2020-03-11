Governor signs off on state budget

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After talking about the coronavirus, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that she signed the budget passed by lawmakers. However, the coronavirus outbreak is having an effect on the state.

With oil and gas prices slumping, the state will have less money to spend than expected, so Governor Lujan Grisham did veto some items.

“We are running numbers and having projections you’re aware that the local roads senate bill, I vetoed earlier and we took out about another $100 million out of general fund infrastructure and capital projects,” said Lujan Grisham.

The budget includes a 4% pay raise for most state employees including school personnel, along with 29 new positions for CYFD and 39 new State Police officers. Even with the vetos, it’s a 7.5% increase in spending overall.

