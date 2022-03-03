NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a number of bills into law. Included in these bills are Senate Bill 40 and House Bill 95.

Senate Bill 40 is the Health Care Quality Surcharge Act. The act gives millions of dollars in additional funding to New Mexico nursing care facilities. The bill leverages almost $86 million in federal Medicaid funds to improve the quality of nursing home care in New Mexico.

House Bill 95 makes it easier to enroll in health insurance. The Easy Enrollment Act will allow New Mexico residents to start the enrollment process by checking a box on their state income tax return. Starting next year, taxpayers will have the option to give the state tax agency permission to share information used to assess eligibility for low-cost or no-cost coverage. Uninsured individuals who qualify will be contacted and given information about their coverage options.