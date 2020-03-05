Live Now
Governor signs law ending secret settlements

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has done away with the state’s practice of so-called “secret settlements.”

This comes after a Larry Barker investigation exposed nearly $2 million in settlements, under the Susana Martinez administration, meant to hide compromising information about the then-governor.

Those cases were all settled before there could be a full investigation. Senate Bill 64, passed by the legislature and now signed into law, requires the state to disclose any financial settlements to the public immediately if they relate to alleged wrongdoing by state officials.

