Governor signs emergency declaration for Taos County in response to winter storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many educators, Lesha Harenberg took a roundabout path to teaching. She worked her way through the University of New Mexico and earned a degree in biology. Out of college, Harenberg worked in a lab, a veterinary clinic, and a bookstore. She was in her mid-twenties when she fell into teaching.

For 23 years she's taught biology, anatomy, and physiology at El Dorado High School. She's been there for a massive shift in the way science is taught. "It used to just be all the kids need to memorize this, and they did for tests like the AP exam," said Harenberg. "Now really it's about how to get kids to think, how to get kids to analyze, how to get kids to look at the news."