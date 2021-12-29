Governor signs emergency declaration for Taos County in response to winter storm

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor signed an emergency declaration for Taos County on Wednesday. The declaration is in response to the Dec. 15 storm that brought snow and wind that caused trees to fall on county roads, also damaging homes and businesses.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved $750,000 in emergency funds from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Affected localities within the county could be eligible for state assistance.

