Governor signs emergency declaration for Socorro County following monsoon event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Tuesday, Jan. 4, declaring a state of emergency in Socorro County. The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports that the order comes after a coordinated effort between state and county officials to assess the damage from the July 23 monsoon event.

The order will provide local governments with the tools and funding needed to repair damaged roadways, water systems, and other critical infrastructure. This is the second monsoon-related emergency that the county experienced in July 2021 with the governor signing an executive order addressing the first event on Nov. 30.

In a news release from DHSEM, the department states the order will provide up to $250,000 for the DHSEM to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. The state constitution, in this instance, doesn’t allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals.

The declaration also means that affected localities within the county may also be eligible for state assistance. DHSEM reports that state emergency declarations also authorize the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for necessary support and they direct all cabinet departments to assist with a statewide response.