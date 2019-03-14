Governor signs bill to invest in small New Mexico businesses

The governor signed a bill Wednesday boosting funds for small businesses. 

Senate Bill 10 will double the funding for the state’s Small Business Investment Corporation from 1 to 2-percent of the permanent fund. That allows the state to invest $100 million in small businesses right in your backyard. 

“We are investing a great deal into New Mexico’s economy, hundreds of millions and we are excited about that,” Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham said. 

The governor says a majority of those investments will go toward female and minority-owned companies. 

