Governor signs bill to invest in small New Mexico businesses

The governor signed a bill Wednesday boosting funds for small businesses.

Senate Bill 10 will double the funding for the state’s Small Business Investment Corporation from 1 to 2-percent of the permanent fund. That allows the state to invest $100 million in small businesses right in your backyard.

“We are investing a great deal into New Mexico’s economy, hundreds of millions and we are excited about that,” Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham said.

The governor says a majority of those investments will go toward female and minority-owned companies.