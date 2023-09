Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, seen here in 2022, died peacefully in his sleep, according to a statement from his foundation. (KRQE)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered all flags in New Mexico to half-staff for one week in mourning for former Governor Bill Richardson. Richardson passed away at the age of 75 last week at his home in Massachusetts.

Richardson served as New Mexico governor from 2002 until 2011. Flags will be at half-staff starting Thursday until September 14. His memorial services are set for next week.