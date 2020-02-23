Governor open to having salaries for New Mexico lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor says she’s open to salaries for New Mexico lawmakers despite not getting the green light this legislative session.

According to the New Mexican, Senate Joint Resolution 7 would have called on the state’s new Ethics Commission to determine salaries for elected officials and judges. It passed two committees but he proposal was not taken up by the full senate.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says New Mexico needs to take a hard look and that it’s nearly impossible for people to serve.