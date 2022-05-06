NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has named a new top military advisor. Brigadier General Miguel Aguilar will serve as the state’s next adjutant general who is responsible for overseeing New Mexico’s National Guard.
Aguilar was raised in Dexter and got his commission from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. He has served as deputy adjutant general since 2018. Aguilar replaces Major General Kenneth Nava who announced his retirement last year.