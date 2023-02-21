NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has joined with 19 counterparts from other U.S. states to create a coalition to back abortion rights. Together, the governors have launched the Reproductive Freedom Alliance.

Lujan Grisham’s office says the organization will work to preserve access to abortions and other related reproductive health issues. The Reproductive Freedom Alliance group identifies itself as a nonpartisan organization that is open to all governors. However, all 20 governors who formed the organization are Democrats.